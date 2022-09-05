peachfolio Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,109.00 (PCHF)

peachfolio (PCHF) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, peachfolio has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. peachfolio has a total market capitalization of $363,812.79 and approximately $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One peachfolio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00832642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015467 BTC.

peachfolio Coin Profile

peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio. The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio.

peachfolio Coin Trading

