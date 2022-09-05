Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $8.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.73.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $118.61.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

