Peony (PNY) Achieves Market Cap of $5.58 Million

Peony (PNY) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $7,698.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 333,980,271 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

