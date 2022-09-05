Pepemon Pepeballs Reaches Market Cap of $347,379.36 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $347,379.36 and approximately $75.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.81 or 0.00124949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,858.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00132776 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022157 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

