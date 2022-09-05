PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.21 Million

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $443.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

