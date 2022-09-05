Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of -0.32. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.0% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

