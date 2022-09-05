Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Performant Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of -0.32. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performant Financial
Performant Financial Company Profile
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performant Financial (PFMT)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.