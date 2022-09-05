Peseta Digital (PTD) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Peseta Digital (PTD) traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Peseta Digital has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peseta Digital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Peseta Digital has a total market cap of $51,451.89 and $2.00 worth of Peseta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838393 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015398 BTC.
Peseta Digital Profile
Peseta Digital’s total supply is 144,675,034 coins. Peseta Digital’s official Twitter account is @PesetaDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here.
