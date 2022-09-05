PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PG&E by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,366,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,859,000 after buying an additional 3,204,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in PG&E by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,044,000 after buying an additional 14,215,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PG&E by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,674,000 after buying an additional 263,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PG&E by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,193,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,952,000 after buying an additional 915,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in PG&E by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 17,338,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after buying an additional 4,915,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $12.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 209.17, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

