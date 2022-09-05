Phala Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.10

Phala Network (PHA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $41.76 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,250,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Phala Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

