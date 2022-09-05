Phantomx Market Cap Tops $8,623.42 (PNX)

Phantomx (PNX) traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $8,623.42 and $3.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00238060 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008663 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00425322 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

