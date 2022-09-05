Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 162,947 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 339,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,125 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 144,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,474,678. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $88.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.22. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

