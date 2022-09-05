Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $796.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.07 or 1.00011414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00064387 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00239289 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00148036 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00240650 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00055784 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00064470 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,007,850 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

