PhoenixDAO (PHNX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $71,984.00

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $393,774.88 and $71,984.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00134774 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022271 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.