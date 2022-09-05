PhoenixDAO Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $406,068.01 and approximately $75,095.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io.

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

