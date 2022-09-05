Phore 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,306.00 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Phore has a market capitalization of $318,232.32 and $1,306.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 42.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,759,136 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

