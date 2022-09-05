Phuture (PHTR) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phuture (PHTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Phuture coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phuture has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Phuture has a total market cap of $633,286.84 and approximately $17,179.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phuture alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00837106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015468 BTC.

Phuture Coin Profile

Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.

Buying and Selling Phuture

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phuture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phuture should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phuture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.