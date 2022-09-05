Pickle Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00007767 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $724,889.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

