PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Up 1.1% This Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $776,357.95 and approximately $14,320.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

