Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Pilbara Minerals Stock Down 3.1 %
PILBF stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Pilbara Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97.
About Pilbara Minerals
