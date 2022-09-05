Piper Sandler Cuts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $46.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.89.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $49.13 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 819,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,360,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.