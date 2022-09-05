Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $82.43 million and approximately $89,926.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00317439 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00117567 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00080212 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,813,149 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

