PlatON Price Tops $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. PlatON has a total market cap of $25.58 million and $1.44 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlatON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,760.47 or 1.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00133666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022268 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,956,966,274 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.