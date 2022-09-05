Playkey (PKT) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Playkey (PKT) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $73,415.75 and approximately $58,272.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Playkey has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

