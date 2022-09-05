Pluton Trading Down 7.1% This Week (PLU)

Pluton (PLU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Pluton has a market cap of $15.20 million and approximately $352,921.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton coin can now be bought for about $8.21 or 0.00041510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00036868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134146 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022247 BTC.

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

