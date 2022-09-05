PointPay Price Tops $0.0214 (PXP)

PointPay (PXP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. PointPay has a market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PointPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PointPay has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PointPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,757.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00036172 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022270 BTC.

PointPay Profile

PointPay (CRYPTO:PXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. The official website for PointPay is pointpay.io. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1.

Buying and Selling PointPay

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a UK-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI. PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PointPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PointPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PointPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PointPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.