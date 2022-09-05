Polis (POLIS) Market Capitalization Hits $326,914.60

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 1% against the dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $326,914.60 and approximately $609.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004815 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.00661047 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000287 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00175255 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

