PolkaFoundry Trading Down 2.3% This Week (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $226,374.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

