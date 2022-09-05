POLKARARE (PRARE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $63,763.00

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. POLKARARE has a total market capitalization of $70,385.42 and approximately $63,763.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POLKARARE coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030583 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00042011 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00083432 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000165 BTC.

POLKARARE Profile

POLKARARE (CRYPTO:PRARE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2021. POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. The official website for POLKARARE is www.polkarare.com. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare.

POLKARARE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaRARE is a web3 economy that allows any user or a brand to create, trade, and discover NFTs. By leveraging NFT's provable scarcity, transferability, and polkarare’s offerings, we aim to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. PolkaRare is powered by PolkaDot, Polygon, Ethereum, & Binance Smart ChainTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLKARARE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POLKARARE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POLKARARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

