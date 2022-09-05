Polybius Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.62 Million (PLBT)

Polybius (PLBT) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Polybius coin can now be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00006523 BTC on exchanges. Polybius has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $23,159.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polybius has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polybius

Polybius (PLBT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polybius

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts. In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars.

