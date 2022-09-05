Polygon Price Hits $0.88 on Exchanges (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $7.64 billion and approximately $290.13 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00004424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,780.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036917 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134129 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022245 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00075379 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
