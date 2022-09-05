Polymath Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.32 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $176.27 million and $2.32 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00025374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00308562 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001185 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

