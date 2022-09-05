PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

PLM opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.70. PolyMet Mining has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.79.

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

