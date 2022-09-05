Polytrade (TRADE) Market Cap Hits $1.56 Million

Polytrade (TRADE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $3.25 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polytrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polytrade has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polytrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polytrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

