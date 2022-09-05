PoolTogether (POOL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

PoolTogether (POOL) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. PoolTogether has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $48,074.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PoolTogether coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00006643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PoolTogether has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.
About PoolTogether
PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 coins. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_.
