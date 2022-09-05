Populous Reaches One Day Volume of $189,257.00 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Populous has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Populous has a market cap of $3.76 million and $189,257.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can currently be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,734.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00036171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132451 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022297 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

PPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.