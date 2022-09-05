PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Tops $585,638.75

PotCoin (POT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $585,638.75 and approximately $679.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,776.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.26 or 0.08278772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00201940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00025817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00303393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00798506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00630096 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001215 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

