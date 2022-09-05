Potentiam Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Potentiam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Potentiam has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Potentiam has a market cap of $360,959.33 and approximately $16,116.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Potentiam alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00832642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015467 BTC.

Potentiam Profile

Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Potentiam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Potentiam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Potentiam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Potentiam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Potentiam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Potentiam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.