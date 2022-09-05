Powerledger Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Powerledger has a market cap of $100.86 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Powerledger has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Powerledger coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

