PowerPool Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $14.11 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,050,430 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

