PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of PPG Industries worth $38,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after buying an additional 206,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries stock opened at $123.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

