Presearch Market Capitalization Hits $28.17 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $28.17 million and approximately $189,437.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Presearch Coin Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

