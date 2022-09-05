Primecoin (XPM) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $1,019.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,078,247 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

