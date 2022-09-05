Privapp Network (bPRIVA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $42,761.00

Privapp Network (bPRIVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. Privapp Network has a market capitalization of $318,655.70 and approximately $42,761.00 worth of Privapp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Privapp Network has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Privapp Network coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001068 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002469 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00832642 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015467 BTC.
Privapp Network Profile
Privapp Network’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Privapp Network’s official Twitter account is @PrivappNetwork.
Privapp Network Coin Trading
