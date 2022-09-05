Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

