Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 729,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,338,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,536,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,365,000 after buying an additional 1,326,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $43.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

