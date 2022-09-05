Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $688,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,783 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 36,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $254.51 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.96.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

