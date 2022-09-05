Private Portfolio Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $142.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

