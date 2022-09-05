Private Portfolio Partners LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $50.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

