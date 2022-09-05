Project TXA Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Project TXA has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $398,128.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars.

