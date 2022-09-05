ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ProKidney Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of PROK opened at $10.20 on Friday. ProKidney has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.

