ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
ProKidney Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of PROK opened at $10.20 on Friday. ProKidney has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.
ProKidney Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProKidney (PROK)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.